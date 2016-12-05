Monday, December 05, 2016
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Earlier today, North Carolina’s Republican Governor Pat McCrory conceded that he lost his re-election bid to Democrat Roy Cooper. Joining me today to talk all about Gov. McCrory’s defeat and what role his championing of the state's anti-Transgender "bathroom bill" had to do with it is Chris Sgro the Executive Director of Equality North Carolina, a statewide organization working to secure equal rights and justice for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender North Carolinians.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM iPhone, Blackberry and Android apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or, if you have an if you have an iPhone or Blackberry, go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free, for a 7-day trial, and listen on your phone
The election of Donald Trump and Republican majorities in Congress will in all likelihood signal the death knell for the Affordable Care Act, but according to Russell Berman of The Atlantic Obamacare might not die so quickly. As Republicans confront the complexity in policy and politics of replacing the law, they are leaning toward a strategy that would actually leave it on the books for as many as three more years. Russell joins me today on the show to talk all about how Republicans are discovering that it might be just as hard to repeal the ACA as it was to pass it and what the future of Healthcare in America may look like.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with what with President Elect Trump’s latest Cabinet picks, his victory tour through the Midwest, and his deal with United Technologies to keep some of the jobs they are moving to Mexico in the US. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
