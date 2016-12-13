Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Earlier today we learned that President Elect Donald Trump has tapped ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson as his nominee for Secretary of State and while most of the commentary over Tillerson concerns his closeness to Russia, but Tillerson also shares another thing in common with Trump that hasn’t gotten as much attention—a penchant to rip off their business partners. Joining me today to talk all about the current SEC investigation into ExxonMobil is Contributing Writer to The Nation David Dayen.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, Malta became the first European country to ban conversion “Therapy”, Trump picked more scary people for his Cabinet, and the Ohio Legislature passed another Anti-Abortion Bill. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
