Monday, December 12, 2016
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Next month when Donald Trump takes the oath of office he will swear to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” However, a previously obscure provision in the nation’s founding document has now become the focus of special attention because of Trump’s worldwide real estate holdings and business ventures. Joining me today to talk all about a provision in the Constitution known as the “emoluments clause” and how it couldaffect President Elect Trump’s term in office is David G. Savage who covers the Supreme Court and legal issues for the Los Angeles Times’ Washington bureau.
Like Betsy DeVos, who wants to destroy public education, and Jeff Sessions, who wants to destroy the Voting Rights Act, Donald Trump’s pick to head the EPA, Scott Pruitt is also against the very laws he will soon be in charge of enforcing. Joining me today to talk all about Trump’s Climate-Denying EPA pick and how he is worse than you think is Jay Michaelson who is a Columnist for The Daily Beast and The Forward newspaper
In the final days of the election, FBI Director James Comey announced that he was reopening the case into Sec. Hillary Clinton’s emails, a move that many believe cost Clinton the election. But how was it that the FBI was allowed to reopen an investigation into an issue many thought were behind the Demcratic candidate for President? Joining me today is a
ttorney E. Randol Schoenberg who is asking that same question and is taking it a step further, filing a suit against the FBI for the warrant they allege they had to reopen an investigation.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the fallout over ‘pizzagate’, President Elect Trump announcing that Dr. Ben Carson will lead HUD, and retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn will be his National Security Adviser. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:09 PM
