Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
According to a report by the Campaign for Youth Justice, approximately 70,000 juveniles are living in some type of detention center. But for transgender teens, the situation is much worse. While in custody many transgender teens face distressing conditions, as a result of the fact that these detention centers are poorly equipped to care for transgender individuals. Joining me today to talk all about the situation and what should be done is Jillian Weiss the Executive Director of Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund and a Professor of Law and Society at Ramapo College.
Last week, President Elect Donald Trump broke a decades-long diplomatic understanding with China when he spoke by phone with the president of Taiwan; and according to senior editor at The New Republic Jeet Heer his Taiwan call and other moves signal a shift from multilateral alliances to bilateral deal making…. and this could destabilize the world. Jeet joins me today to talk all about how Trump is already implementing an autocratic foreign policy.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM iPhone, Blackberry and Android apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or, if you have an if you have an iPhone or Blackberry, go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free, for a 7-day trial, and listen on your phone.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:23 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|