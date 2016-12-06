Tuesday, December 06, 2016
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
In the wake of Donald Trump's victory in the Presidential Election we have seen a spike in media coverage of the white nationalist movement known as the “alt-right”, but how much support is there for the loose-knit coalition of white nationalists and other far-right extremists and how are they recruiting new members? Joining me today to talk all about the movement and their efforts on college campuses across the country is Josh Harkinson of Mother Jones.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from President Elect Trump announcing many of his Cabinet picks to Gov. McCrory in North Carolina finial admitting that he lost the election. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:25 PM
