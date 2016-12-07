Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On Friday, President-elect Donald Trump named retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, a prominent campaign surrogate and former Defense Intelligence Agency director, to be his National Security Adviser, and since the position does not require Senate confirmation, it will be entirely Trump’s decision. Joining me today to talk all about retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and why it should be very concerning that he will likely have the next president’s ear on security issues is Josh Israel, who is the Senior investigative reporter for ThinkProgress.
Late in his campaign Trump frequently took to asking African Americans living in the “inner city,” “What the hell do you have to lose?” Well now that he has tapped Dr. Ben Carson to head the $47 billion agency that oversees home-mortgage lending, public-housing administration, desegregation efforts, and fighting housing discrimination; they may be about to find out. Joining me today to talk all about how with Ben Carson at HUD, America’s cities really could become hellholes is Joan Walsh, The Nation’s National Affairs Correspondent.
With Barack Obama’s historic election in 2008, pundits proclaimed that the Republican Party was as dead as the Whigs. Yet as Democrats celebrated, a small cadre of Republican operatives began plotting their comeback by devising a way to take a tradition of dirty tricks to a whole new, unprecedented level. In his new book Ratf*cked: The True Story Behind TheSecret Plan To Steal America’s Democracy David Daley details how Republicans flooded state races with a gold rush of dark money made possible by Citizens United to reshape state legislatures, where the power to redistrict is held. David joins me on the show today to talk all about the book and the far-reaching effects of this so-called REDMAP program, which has radically altered America’s electoral map and created a firewall in the House, insulating the Republican Party and its wealthy donors from popular democracy.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM iPhone, Blackberry and Android apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or, if you have an if you have an iPhone or Blackberry, go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free, for a 7-day trial, and listen on your phone
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:45 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|