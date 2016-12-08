Thursday, December 08, 2016
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
He's Back!!!!! Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at The Huffington Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
On Sunday, the Army Corps of Engineers denied the company building the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) the permit it needs to complete construction of the pipeline under the Missouri River. In its announcement the Army Corps recommended studying alternate routes that would bypass the Standing Rock Sioux reservation and its water supply. However, despite the celebrations and cheers of victory the recent decision to stop the pipeline could be reversed by the Trump administration or the next Congress. Joining me today to talk all about the future of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) under a President Trump administration is Sharon Buccino the Director of the Land & Wildlife Program at the Natural Resources Defense Council.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 12:42 PM
