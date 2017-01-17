Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
This Friday, America will witness the transition of power from one president to the next, when President Barack Obama ends his tenure as Commander-In-Chief and hands the reins over to Donald Trump. And like the forecast for this Friday, things are looking gloomy for the Trump Inauguration with nearly 50 Democratic legislators boycotting after Trump took aim at Representative John Lewis for remarks he made about the Trump Presidency. One of those Representatives who is participating in the boycott is Congressman Ted Lieu of California, who has said he won’t help in the normalizing of Trump’s behavior. He returns to the show to talk about the boycott as well as the transition efforts now…
Today in an op-ed piece for The Advocate, my guest says, “Donald Trump’s Education secretary nominee, Betsy DeVos, is an antigay, anti-public education ideologue who poses a threat to the institution of public education and the safety of LGBTQ students.” Needless to say, Betsy DeVos is just yet another controversial pick for this incoming administration. Joining me to talk about why she would be a danger for children is Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers.
