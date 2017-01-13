On Wednesday Night, NBC
News reported that they were told by a source within the Justice Department
that President Barack Obama has put Chelsea Manning, the former Army
intelligence analyst serving a 35-year sentence for leaking classified
material, on his short list for a possible commutation. Then on Thursday, Wikileaks announced that
its founder Julian Assange will agree to be extradited to the US if President
Obama grants Chelsea Manning clemency.
Joining me today to talk all about Chelsea’s case and the calls for her
to be pardoned is Nancy Hollander
who is lead appellate counsel for Chelsea in the military appellate courts and
a partner at the law firm Freedman Boyd Hollander Goldberg Urias & Ward P.A.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Se. Sessions & Rex Tillerson going through confirmation hearings and the release of the report detailing Russia’s efforts to gather compromising material on President Elect Trump. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Friday, January 13, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
