Friday, January 13, 2017

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

On Wednesday Night, NBC News reported that they were told by a source within the Justice Department that President Barack Obama has put Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst serving a 35-year sentence for leaking classified material, on his short list for a possible commutation.  Then on Thursday, Wikileaks announced that its founder Julian Assange will agree to be extradited to the US if President Obama grants Chelsea Manning clemency.  Joining me today to talk all about Chelsea’s case and the calls for her to be pardoned is Nancy Hollander who is lead appellate counsel for Chelsea in the military appellate courts and a partner at the law firm Freedman Boyd Hollander Goldberg Urias & Ward P.A. 

This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Se. Sessions & Rex Tillerson going through confirmation hearings and the release of the report detailing Russia’s efforts to gather compromising material on President Elect Trump.  Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture. 



 Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! 

Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM iPhone, Blackberry and Android apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or, if you have an if you have an iPhone or Blackberry, go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free, for a 7-day trial, and listen on your phone.

Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:55 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 