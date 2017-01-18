Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Throughout his campaign, Donald Trump claimed that he would go to Washington and “drain the swamp”, but based in on his Cabinet picks it seems he is doing just the opposite which is not going unnoticed by many of his supporters who are now experience regret over their vote. Joining me today to talk all about these people and “Trump Regrets” is Elise Foley covers politics and immigration, including the intersection of the two, for the Huffington Post
