Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Yesterday, Protesters from the N.A.A.C.P., were arrested after an hours long sit-in at the Mobile, Ala., office of Sen. Jeff Sessions (R) who is President-elect Donald J. Trump’s pick for attorney general. The civil rights activists occupied the office around 11 a.m. and the sit-in ended shortly after 6:30 p.m. when they were arrested by police. Joining me today to talk all about the protest and why Sen. Sessions is the worst possible nominee for attorney general, particularly at this moment in our Nation’s history is Benard Simelton the President of the Alabama State Conference Of NAACP who was one of those arrested yesterday.
Jonathan Cohn of The Huffington Post will also join us today to provide us with an update on Republican efforts to repeal The Affordable Care Act.
