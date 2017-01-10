Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On Monday, progressive activists released a new video of a counter-sting that has uncovered evidence of right-wing activists trying to sow chaos at Donald Trump’s inaugural ceremony, an effort to portray critics of Trump who march against him as violent fringe figures. The counter-sting was carried out by The Undercurrent which is sponsored by American Family Voices and the group Americans Take Action, and they managed to surreptitiously record elements of O’Keefe’s network offering huge sums of money to progressive activists if they would disrupt the inauguration and incite riots. Joining me today to talk all about the counter-sting is The Undercurrent’s executive producer Lauren Windsor.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the US Intelligence agencies issuing their report on Russian cyber-attacks to Republicans trying to rush Trump’s Cabinet picks through the confirmation process without proper vetting. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM iPhone, Blackberry and Android apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or, if you have an if you have an iPhone or Blackberry, go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free, for a 7-day trial, and listen on your phone.
Beginning tomorrow, Attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions will face the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearings, with committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) saying that he intended to hold the hearings even before Donald Trump is sworn in Jan. 20, in order to try to get Sen. Sessions promptly confirmed. However, there is growing movement of people and groups trying to shut down his confirmation on account of his past actions and comments. Joining me today to talk all about the fight against Sen. Sessions’ confirmation as our next Attorney General is John Nichols the National Affairs Correspondent for The Nation.
Kathy Gilsinan, a senior editor at The
Atlantic, where she oversees the Global section, joins me today to talk all about the reports of Russian hacking.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM iPhone, Blackberry and Android apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or, if you have an if you have an iPhone or Blackberry, go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free, for a 7-day trial, and listen on your phone.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 6:25 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|