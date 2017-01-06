Friday, January 06, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
In the wake of the 2016 election, Democrats across the country are debating what the future of the party should like, and key to that future is the person who will lead the Party in the age of President Donald Trump. Joining me today to talk all about the race for the Party Chair, why he is running for the position, and what his plan is for the Party is Jaime R. Harrison the Chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party who is now running for DNC Chair.
Yesterday, Texas’ Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced the filing of a bill that would restrict the bathroom access of transgender Americans in government buildings and public schools. The bill, is similar to the one that caused outrage and boycotts in North Carolina. Joining me today to talk all about the bill known as Senate Bill 6, or the Texas Privacy Act is Texas State Rep. Celia Israel who represents House District 50 in Travis County.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the Senate’s Intelligence hearing, Sen. Schumer’s comments that Democrats will do their best to not fill the vacant SCOTUS seat, and the GOP’s efforts to repeal Obamacare. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
