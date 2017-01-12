Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at The Huffington Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
For the past two days, Sen. Jeff Sessions has been going through his Senate confirmation hearings before he can assume to post of Attorney General, and while there are many disturbing things about Sen. Sessions such as history of racism one aspect of his past that seems to be being overlooked is his relationship with right-wing extremist David Horowitz and views on the ability of secular people to serve in the Government. Joining me today to talk all about this very disturbing aspect of Sen. Sessions past and belief system is Jay Michaelson who is a columnist for The Daily Beast and The Forward newspaper.
Thursday, January 12, 2017
