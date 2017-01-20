This sure has been another crazy week in politics, and it’s about to get a lot interesting what with Donald Trump becoming the 45th President of The United States. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Friday, January 20, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Earlier today, Donald Trump became the 45th President of The United States, and one thing that can be said about his inauguration was that the crowd was notable smaller than the one that gathered to watch President Obama be sworn in. But, perhaps the most noticeable absences from the ceremony were the group of Democratic lawmakers who joined Rep. John Lewis of Georgia in boycotting the inauguration. Joining me today to talk all about his decision to join this group and skip President Trump’s swearing in is Congressman Mark Pocan who represents Wisconsin’s second congressional district.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics, and it’s about to get a lot interesting what with Donald Trump becoming the 45th President of The United States. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM iPhone, Blackberry and Android apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or, if you have an if you have an iPhone or Blackberry, go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free, for a 7-day trial, and listen on your phone.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:53 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|