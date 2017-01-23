All across the country and globe, millions of people took to the streets on Saturday to protest the Presidency of Donald Trump and stand up for the rights of women. The protests were truly historic and sent a clear message to the Trump administration that the American people are not behind him and will hold him accountable for his actions. Joining me today to talk all about the success of The Women’s March is Adele M. Stan, Senior Washington Editor for AlterNet and a columnist at The American Prospect.
On Saturday, during his first briefing, White House press secretary Sean Spicer accused members of the media of “deliberately false” inaugural coverage, and made a number of easily disproved claims about the size of the inauguration crowd, which caused Trump councilor Kellyanne Conway to insist that he was only offering up “alternative facts”. Joining me today to talk all about lies and falsehoods put forth by Trump’s aides is John Nichols, National Affairs Correspondent for The Nation and the associate editor of The Capital Times in Madison, Wisconsin.
Monday, January 23, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
