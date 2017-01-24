In the wake of the 2016 election, Democrats
across the country are debating what the future of the party should like, and
key to that future is the person who will lead the Party in the age of
President Donald Trump. Joining me today
to talk all about the race for the Party Chair, why he is running for the
position, and what his plan is for the Party is Raymond Buckley who is now running for DNC Chair. Ray is currently serving in his fifth term as
Chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party and is also the President of the
Association of State Democratic Chairs and a Vice-Chair of the Democratic
National Committee
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On Monday, an all-star team of lawyers, including two leading experts on presidential ethics and two of the most prominent constitutional scholars in the nation, filed a lawsuit challenging President Trump’s ongoing violation of an anti-corruption provision in the Constitution. The suit alleges that Trump is in violation of the Emoluments Clause, which prohibits federal office holders from receiving “any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any king, prince, or foreign state.” Joining me today to talk all about the lawsuit and whether or not it will hold up in Court is Ian Millhiser is a Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress Action Fund and the Editor of ThinkProgress Justice.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate two week ago a lot has happened, from Donald Trump becoming the 45th President of the United States to the Texas Supreme Court agreeing to consider rolling back Same-Sex Marriage Rights. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Now that we are in the first week of Donald Trump Presidency there has been a lot of talk about how members of Congress and the public can hold the 45th President accountable for his actions and prevent him from walking back much of the progress we have made on important issues like combating climate change. Joining me today to talk all about just that and so much more is Congressman Ted Deutch who represents Florida's 21st Congressional district.
