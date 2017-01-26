Thursday, January 26, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Yesterday, President Trump signed an executive order aimed at forcing so-called “sanctuary cities” into cooperating fully with his efforts to round up and deport millions of people from the country. The order threatens the loss of federal funding for communities that refuse to comply, however immigration experts and civil liberties groups are doubtful that the President has the constitutional authority to enforce it. Joining me today to talk all about the order and whether or not it will stand up under legal scrutiny is César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández who is an visiting professor at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.
On Saturday, President Trump declared that reporters are “among the most dishonest human beings on earth,” Then, later that same day, his press secretary Sean Spicer went on to threaten “to hold the press accountable” for reporting truthful information that was unflattering to his boss. And while episodes like these have become all too common in recent weeks, it’s comforting to know that the Constitution serves as a reliable stronghold against Mr. Trump’s assault on the press. Except according to RonNell Andersen Jones a Professor of Law at the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law, the truth is it doesn’t. In an Op-Ed that she wrote in the New York Times on yesterday with Sonja R. West who is a law professor at the University of Georgia they argue that the truth is, that legal protections for press freedom are far feebler than you may think and even more worrisome, they have been weakening in recent years. RonNell joins me on the show today to talk all about the limited protection The First Amendment provides for the press and what you can do to preserve the freedom of the press.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM iPhone, Blackberry and Android apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or, if you have an if you have an iPhone or Blackberry, go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free, for a 7-day trial, and listen on your phone.
“How To Survive An Authoritarian”
The American nightmare has officially become a reality – Donald J. Trump has been sworn in as President of the United States. How do we stand up to the forces of hate? How can we fight back against an administration that will be stripping rights away from its own citizens? Join me today for a special show “How To Survive An Authoritarian” a discussion with activists who will offer strategies on how we can challenge the next administration and stand up to its dangerous rhetoric.
Panel Guest:
Masha Gessen: Author and Activist - As a journalist living in Moscow, Gessen experienced the rise of Vladimir Putin firsthand. In her 2012 bestselling book The Man Without a Face: The Unlikely Rise of Vladimir Putin, she gave the chilling account of how a low-level, small-minded KGB operative ascended to the Russian presidency and, in an astonishingly short time, destroyed years of progress and made his country once more a threat to her own people and to the world. Gessen regularly contributes to The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Washington Post, Harper’s, The New York Review of Books, Vanity Fair, and Slate, among other publications.
Tina Rosenberg is the author of Join The Club:How Peer Pressure Can Transform The Word, Children of Cain: Violence and the Violent in Latin America, and The Haunted Land: Facing Europe’s Ghosts After Communism, which won the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award. She was the first freelance journalist to receive a MacArthur Fellowship. She writes the for column Fixes for the New York Times. Her articles have appeared in the New York Times magazine, The New Yorker, Rolling Stone, the Atlantic and many other publications.
James D. Esseks is a Director with The ACLU. James oversees litigation, legislative lobbying, policy advocacy, organizing, and public education around the country that aims to ensure equal treatment of LGBT people and people living with HIV. James was counsel in Obergefell v. Hodges, the case that won the freedom to marry nationwide.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM iPhone, Blackberry and Android apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or, if you have an if you have an iPhone or Blackberry, go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free, for a 7-day trial, and listen on your phone.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:53 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|