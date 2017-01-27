Friday, January 27, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Shortly after his inauguration, President Trump issued an executive order titled ‘Executive Order Minimizing the Economic Burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Pending Repeal’ which announced that he intends to go through with his campaign pledge to get rid of law that has allowed millions of Americans to finial get health insurance and care. Then yesterday, POLITICO reported that according to sources at Health and Human Services and on Capitol Hill, the Trump administration has pulled the plug on all Obamacare outreach and advertising in the crucial final days of the 2017 enrollment season, even ads that had already been placed and paid for. Joining me today to talk all about the Republican efforts to sabotage the Affordable Care Act and how this will affect millions of Americans is Joshua Peck, the former Chief Marketing Officer at HealthCare.gov.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with millions of Americans taking to the streets last Saturday as part of The Women’s March and President Trump announcing that he intends to go through with his pledge to build wall on our southern border. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
