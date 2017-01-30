Monday, January 30, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that banned all immigrants and visa holders from seven countries with a majority-Muslim populations from entering the US for 90 days, as well as banning all refugees from entering the country for 120 days, and banning all Syrian refugees indefinitely. Joining me today to talk all about the order and the possible affect it can have on our national security is Elizabeth Goitein who is the Co-Director of the Liberty & National Security Program at The Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law.
Last Wednesday evening, in an interview with Greta Van Susteren on MSNBC, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) stated that “Obamacare is collapsing under its own weight”, which is something that echoes what a lot of other Republicans have been saying lately; that the law is imploding, collapsing, in a death spiral or a combination of the three. However, according to Senior National Correspondent for The Huffington Post, Jonathan Cohn; this is just another bogus GOP argument, and that the only thing that will cause the ACA to unravel are the Republicans attacks on it. Jonathan returns to the show today to talk all about latest efforts of the Republican Party to take away the healthcare of millions of Americans.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM iPhone, Blackberry and Android apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or, if you have an if you have an iPhone or Blackberry, go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free, for a 7-day trial, and listen on your phone.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:57 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|