Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On Monday night, President Donald Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates for refusing to comply with and enforce his legally questionable ban on Muslims from certain countries and refugees from entering the country. The news of her abrupt dismissal is sending shockwaves through Washington and causing many political observers and operatives to question whether or not Trump has created a Constitutional crisis and comparing his actions to former President Richard Nixon’s infamous ‘Saturday Night Massacre’. Joining me today to talk all about how it has only taken ten days for the new Republican President to trigger Constitutional crisis and his very own ‘Monday Night Massacre’ is John Nichols, National Affairs Correspondent for The Nation
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from President Trump banning Muslims and refugees from the country to his announcement that he will let us know whom he plans to nominate for the vacant seat on The Supreme Court . Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:46 PM
