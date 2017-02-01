Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Earlier this morning, Senate Finance Committee Chair Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) pushed forward two of President Trump’s Cabinet picks, advancing their nominations despite a Democratic boycott. The Republican Senator from Utah suspended rules that require at least one member of the minority party to be present for the committee to vote on a nominee, allowing him to go around that requirement. Joining me today to talk all about the move and Democrats efforts to delay or derail Trump’s Cabinet nominees is Jennifer Bendery, the White House and Congressional Reporter for The Huffington Post.
Last night, President Donald Trump announced that he is nominating federal appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by the late Antonin Scalia. The seat was supposed to have been filled by former President Obama’s nominee, but thanks to Republican tactics they were able to stall the nomination for almost a year. Joining me today to talk all about Judge Neil Gorsuch and the efforts of Democrats to return the favor to Republicans by delaying or denying the nomination is Ian Millhiser, Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress Action Fund and the Editor of ThinkProgress Justice.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM iPhone, Blackberry and Android apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or, if you have an if you have an iPhone or Blackberry, go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free, for a 7-day trial, and listen on your phone.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:15 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|