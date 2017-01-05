Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at The Huffington Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
When George Michael died suddenly, the world not only lost a great artist but it was robbed of a star with a social conscience who used his fame and music to speak out against injustice and the Iraq War. He helped raise funds for Aids charities and Comic Relief and advocated for LGBT rights including performing at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in 2010 and at the Equality Rocks concert in Washington DC in 2000. Joining me today to talk all about the legacy of George Michael and why anyone who remembers him solely for his music is missing the real importance of him is Peter Tatchell the Director of human rights organization the Peter Tatchell Foundation.
Thursday, January 05, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
