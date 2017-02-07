Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Over the course of the past few years we have seen Social Media becoming increasingly more important and influential in our politics, and while we all know about ‘trolls’ and “bots,” accounts programmed to follow instructions, such as automatically replying to tweets from other accounts; what is not so well known is the growing popularity of a variation, called “cyborgs,” that mix human creativity and initiative with a computer’s relentless speed, allowing their views to gain audience while sidestepping the traditional gatekeepers of news and commentary. Joining me today to talk all about these twitter “cyborgs” and the impact they have on our country’s political discourse is Craig Timberg, national technology reporter for The Washington Post.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from President Trump announcing his nominee for the Supreme Court to a Federal Judge halting his ‘Muslim Ban’ Executive Order. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM iPhone, Blackberry and Android apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or, if you have an if you have an iPhone or Blackberry, go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free, for a 7-day trial, and listen on your phone.
Last year, lawmakers in South Carolina introduced legislation that would have increased the standard penalties for anyone who assaults, intimidates or threatens another individual if they did so because of the victim’s “race, religion, color, sex, age, national origin, or sexual orientation.” However, the bill which was drafted by Democratic legislators after white supremacist Dylann Roof murdered nine African-American parishioners at a church in Charleston, never even came up for a vote; and according to journalist A.C. Thompson of ProPublica this is something that has happened with at least a half-dozen other hate crimes proposals in the South Carolina statehouse and in number of other statehouses around the country. A.C. joins me on the show today to talk all about the Christian groups behind these efforts to kill hate crime laws in 5 states and their claims of a mass ‘Homosexual Agenda’ to use hate crime legislation as sort of Trojan Horse.
Last Monday, Lewis Wallace was fired from his job as at American Public Media’s Marketplace, where he has worked as a news reporter since May 2016. His dismissal was in response to a post that he published on his personal blog about being a transgender journalist exploring what it means to do truthful, ethical journalism with a moral compass in this very complex time. While his original blog post was meant to question the meaning of neutrality in the face of an administration that’s aggressively promoting fiction and prompt a discussion among journalist about the issue, his dismissal raises serious concerns about the dangers facing our free press in the era of Trump. Lewis joins me on the show today to share his story and talk about the role of journalists in today’s political climate.
