Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
In the wake of the 2016 election, Democrats across the country are debating what the future of the party should like, and key to that future is the person who will lead the Party in the age of President Donald Trump. Joining me today to talk all about the race for the Party Chair, why he is running for the position, and what his plan is for the Party is Former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez.
The day after Donald Trump was sworn in as President, millions of Americans turned out in mass in support of liberty, sorority, and equality. The marches were conceived by women, led by women, and staged in the name of women and were a forceful pushback to the notion that because a woman just lost the American presidency, women should not be leading the politics of the left. Joining me today to talk all about the Women’s March and how it proved that the future of progressivism is female and that women are the face, body and energy of what is now the Resistance is Rebecca Traister, writer at large for New York magazine and a contributing editor at Elle.
Whether you call it ‘Pot’, ‘Weed’, ‘Grass’, or ‘Mary Jane’ - our collective understanding of the cannabis plant has been confused by politics and religion and according to Joe Dolce the former editor-in-chief of Details and Star Magazines, what we think we know isn’t the real story. In his book Brave New Weed: Adventures into the Uncharted World of Cannabis he traces the plants history and possible future while investigating the social, medical, legal, and cultural ramifications of marijuana. Joe joins me on the show today to talk all about the book and the future of the cannabis industry.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:25 PM
