Thursday, February 16, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at The Huffington Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
On Inauguration Day, a constellation of well-known Broadway performers gathered at the Town Hall auditorium in Manhattan to sing a collection of songs about love of country and hope for the future, offering a competing vision of America to the one associated with the country’s new president. The show, called the Concert for America, and it raised money for the N.A.A.C.P., the National Immigration Law Center, Planned Parenthood, the Sierra Club and the Southern Poverty Law Center and was organized by SiriusXM’s own Seth Rudetsky and his husband, James Wesley. Now, they are staging similar benefits in different cities across the country and Seth joins me on the show today to talk all about the concert series.
