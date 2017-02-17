Friday, February 17, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
After Donald Trump announced that he was considering nominating Neil Gorsuch, Judge of the 10th Circuit, to the U.S. Supreme Court, Lambda Legal’s Fair Courts Project embarked on a comprehensive review of his judicial record. They considered the hundreds of opinions authored or co-authored by Judge Gorsuch in the 10th Circuit and analyzed other decisions in which he participated involving LGBT-identified and LGBT-affiliated parties. Joining me today to talk all about their findings and the impact Judge Gorsuch could have on the country if confirmed to the Supreme Court is Yuvraj Joshi who is the Fair Courts Project Fellow at Lambda Legal.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:55 PM
