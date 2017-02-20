Monday, February 20, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The Michelangelo Signorile Show will not be live today in honor of Presidents Day, but don’t worry we’ve put together a special ‘Best Of’ Show for you featuring interviews with three of the candidates for DNC Chair:
- Chairman Jaime Harrison of the SC Democratic Party
- Chairman Raymond Buckley of the NH Democratic Party
- Former US Labor Secretary Tom Perez
The episode also features interviews with Wajahat Ali on his recent New York Times Op-Ed on resistance in the age of Trump and Lisa Dickey on her new book Bears In The Streets.
We will also be re-airing our Special Show ‘How To Survive An Authoritarian’ which features journalist Masha Gessen, Tina Rosenberg of The New York Times, and James Esseks of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
The Signorile Show will be live again on Tuesday 2/21/17.
