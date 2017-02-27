Monday, February 27, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On Saturday, Tom Perez, the former Obama administration secretary of labor, was elected as chair of the Democratic National Committee, and the task now before him is to rapidly renew the party after a devastating 2016 election cycle that saw Republicans take control of the executive and legislative branches of the federal government and most statehouses. Joining me today to talk all about the new DNC Chair and what the Party needs to do moving forward, and a whole lot more is John Nichols, The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent.
Since its inception, no policing tactic has been more controversial than “stop and frisk,” which allows police officers to stop, question, and frisk anyone on the streets they view as potential suspects. The tactic was even mentioned in the first Presidential debate with Trump insisting that the tactic was constitutional and had saved thousands of lives in New York City and Clinton noting that a federal court had declared the practice unconstitutional, and stating that it was ineffective and that we need to pursue other strategies to reduce urban crime. In their new book Stop and Frisk: The Use and Abuse of a Controversial Policing Tactic Michael D. White and Henry F. Fradella offer the first history and analysis of this tactic, and argue that there is a disconnect between our everyday understanding and the historical and legal foundations for this policing strategy which was first ruled constitutional in 1968, and Henry F. Fradella joins me on the show today to talk all about the book, the tactic, and what can be done to reform the way we police our streets.
