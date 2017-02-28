Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Yesterday, it was revealed that Trump’s Justice Department is no longer opposing Texas’s discriminatory Voter-ID Law, reversing the Obama administration’s position in a crucial voting-rights case. Joining me today to talk all about this latest development in this case and why the DOJ’s brief is a disturbing preview of what’s to come is Ari Berman, senior contributing writer for The Nation magazine and a Fellow at The Nation Institute.
On Monday, while meeting with the nation’s governors, President Trump admitted that he had not bothered to learn about the complexities of health care policy-making before promising millions of Americans that he repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act with something much better, saying “I have to tell you, it’s an unbelievably complex subject. Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated.” However according to Jonathan Cohn of The Huffington Post, the idea that “nobody” knew health care is complicated is, of course, nonsense ― as literally anyone who’s ever visited a doctor or used health insurance could tell you. Jonathan joins me today to talk all about the Presidents realization and why it encapsulates the dilemma facing Republicans as they haltingly try to keep their campaign promises.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:57 PM
