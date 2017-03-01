Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Last night, President Trump delivered an address to Congress, and according to Brian Beutler, senior editor at The New Republic the worst part about the performance was how the media heaped praise on Trump for acting ‘Presidential’. Brian joins me today to talk all about the President’s speech and the media’s shameful reaction to it.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 6:17 PM
