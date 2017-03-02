Thursday, March 02, 2017

Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at The Huffington Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices.  Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!

 Last night, The Washington Post reported that Justice Department officials said that then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) spoke twice last year with Russia’s ambassador to the United States, encounters he did not disclose when asked about possible contacts between members of President Trump’s campaign and representatives of Moscow during his confirmation hearing to become attorney general.  Joining me today to talk all about the report and the mounting calls for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign is Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) who serves on both the House Judiciary Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee and has himself called for Sessions resignation. 

