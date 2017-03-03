Friday, March 03, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
If you were to ask President Trump how he thinks his first month in office went, he probably tell you he thinks his administration is running like fine-tuned machine, however if you were to ask just about anyone else they would say it looks chaotic mess. Joining me today to talk all about his thoughts on the Trump Administration thus far and the massive protests organizing across the country is Brian Fallon, Senior Advisor for Priorities USA and the former National Press Secretary for Hillary Clinton’s Presidential Campaign.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress and the reports that Attorney General Jeff Sessions did not disclose his contacts with Russian officials during the campaign when asked about during his Senate confirmation hearings. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:54 PM
