Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at The Huffington Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
What do a person who has argued that Democrats committed “ethnic cleansing” in a plot to “liquidate” the white working class, a former reality show contestant whose study of societal collapse inspired him to invent a bow-and-arrow-cum-survivalist multi-tool, a couple of lobbyists for the healthcare and defense industry, and a person from New Hampshire who has only recently graduated from high school have in common? They are all people that Trump has quietly installed to serve as his eyes and ears at every major federal agency, according to documents received by ProPublica through public-records requests. Joining me today to talk all about the members of these so-called “beachhead teams” which have operated largely in the shadows, with the White House declining to publicly reveal their identities is Derek Kravitz, Research Editor at ProPublica.
Thursday, March 09, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
