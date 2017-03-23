Thursday, March 23, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Later tonight, the House of Representatives is set to vote on the Republican’s healthcare plane known as Trumpcare, which the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said would cause 24 million Americans to lose their health insurance within 10 years. The bill has cause outrage across the country and has even split the ranks of the GOP. Joining me today to talk all about what a disaster the GOP’s Trumpcare bill is and the damage it would have on our country is Rep. Barbara Lee (D) who represents California’s 13th Congressional District and serves on both the Budget Committee and the Appropriations Committee, which oversees all federal government spending.
There sure is a lot happening up on Capitol Hill, from the expected vote on the Republican’s Trumpcare bill to the continuing fallout from the Presidents claim that former President “Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory”. Joining me today to talk all about these issues and so much more is Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) who represents Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District and serves on the House Appropriations Committee.
All week, Judge Neil Gorsuch has been going through with his confirmation hearing for the seat he was nominated to fill by President Trump, and according to Dahlia Lithwick, Legal Correspondent for Slate Gorsuch is in a tough spot because he is squeezed between the ugliness of Republican obstruction of Merrick Garland and the fragile tyranny of the man who named him. Dahlia joins me on the show today to talk all about Judge Gorsuch and his confirmation hearings.
In recent years the term gentrification gets thrown around to describe the changes in urban neighborhoods across the country, but we don't realize just how threatening the process is to very future of American cities as vibrant, equitable spaces. In his new book How To Kill A City: Gentrification, Inequality, and The Fight for The Neighborhood Peter Moskowitz explores the causes and effects of Gentrification from the kitchen tables of hurting families who can no longer afford their homes to the corporate boardrooms and political backrooms where destructive housing policies are devised. Peter joins me on the show today to talk all about the book and why the deceptively simple question of who can and cannot afford to pay the rent goes to the heart of America's crises of race and inequality.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM iPhone, Blackberry and Android apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or, if you have an if you have an iPhone or Blackberry, go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free, for a 7-day trial, and listen on your phone.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:57 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|