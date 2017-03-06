Monday, March 06, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Over the weekend, the sitting President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump; accused his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, of having his phones tapped during the election. The President made this accusation on twitter and neither he nor his administration has offered any evidence since then to support the Presidents claim. Joining me today to talk all about this and so much more is John Nichols, The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent and the associate editor of The Capital Times, in Madison, Wisconsin.
Last week, a leaked draft of the Trump administration's Environmental Protection Agency budget proposal revealed that his administration is considering drastically slashing funds from the agency including for its Great Lakes protection project, which could affect the drinking water millions of Americans rely on and severely impact the economic redevelopment of the region. Joining me today to talk all about the disaster that will be created for the Great Lakes region if Trump goes through with his plan is Joel Brammeier, the president and CEO of the Alliance for the Great Lakes.
