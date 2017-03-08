In the wake of Republicans releasing their Health Care plan and President Trump fully endorsing it, we have seen a growing list of politicians and health-care experts across the political spectrum agreeing that the new House GOP health-care plan, falls way short of the Presidents many promises, which according to Greg Sargent who writes The Plum Line blog for The Washington Post, exposes ‘Trumpism’ as a monumental fraud. Greg joins me on the show today talk all about con-job that Donald Trump pulled on the American people and why it may finally be coming to light for even some of his supporters.
All across the country and around the world, women are walking out to demand equal justice, equal rights and equal opportunity. Women make up more than half of the US population, yet still face discrimination in nearly every facet of our lives. From the doctor’s office to the college campus to the board room, women deserve to be heard and respected. Joining me today to talk all about the importance of International Women’s Day and the ‘Day Without A Woman,’ is Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), Congresswomen for California’s 13th Congressional District.
Wednesday, March 08, 2017
