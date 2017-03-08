Wednesday, March 08, 2017

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

In the wake of Republicans releasing their Health Care plan and President Trump fully endorsing it, we have seen a growing list of politicians and health-care experts across the political spectrum agreeing that the new House GOP health-care plan, falls way short of the Presidents many promises, which according to Greg Sargent who writes The Plum Line blog for The Washington Post, exposes ‘Trumpism’ as a monumental fraud.  Greg joins me on the show today talk all about con-job that Donald Trump pulled on the American people and why it may finally be coming to light for even some of his supporters. 

 All across the country and around the world, women are walking out to demand equal justice, equal rights and equal opportunity. Women make up more than half of the US population, yet still face discrimination in nearly every facet of our lives. From the doctor’s office to the college campus to the board room, women deserve to be heard and respected.  Joining me today to talk all about the importance of International Women’s Day and the ‘Day Without A Woman,’ is Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), Congresswomen for California’s 13th Congressional District.

Over the past two months, various LGBT centers have been targeted with vandalism and although thankfully these attacks on these important resource spaces and gathering places have not resulted in anyone being hurt, the damage is real.  Joining me today to talk all about these increase in attacks on LGBT centers and their connection to the broader wave of hate that has spread across the country since the election is Zack Ford, the editor of ThinkProgress LGBT at the Center for American Progress Action Fund

Tuesday, March 07, 2017

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127


On Monday, House Republican leaders formally unveiled legislation to repeal most of the Affordable Care Act and “replace” it with a very different scheme, which according to Jonathan Cohn of The Huffington Post is a vehicle for massive tax cuts for rich people and corporations, paid for by slashing assistance to poor and middle-class people.  Jonathan joins me on the show today to talk all about this Republican plan that will likely result in millions of Americans losing the health coverage they have today and causing many more people to struggle to find affordable medical care. 
Throughout the entire 2016 presidential campaign President Trump repeatedly lied and misled the American people, and much to the dismay of many of us it seemed that the media and press would just let him get away with it.  Now that he is in the White House he has escalated his war with the truth and the media, labeling the press as the “enemy of the American people”.  Joining me today to talk all about the President Trump’s treatment and relationship with the media and what needs to be done in order to hold this President accountable is Jay Rosen, an Associate Professor of Journalism at New York University and the author of PressThink.org, a weblog about journalism and its ordeals. 
 

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the Supreme Court punting on a major transgender rights case to President Trump issuing the latest version of ‘Muslim Ban’. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more. 


