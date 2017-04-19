Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
In the 2018 midterm elections, progressives will have their next big chance to regain power in our government, but this will take a lot of work and even more organizing, which is why we need groups like Swing Left that are starting early to unify progressives who promote tolerance, equality, unity and fairness in an effort to out-organize Republicans. In the 2018 elections there will be 53 Swing Districts, places where the last election was won by 15% of the vote or less, and we all need to get active in order to win 80% of these districts in order to take back the House. Joining me today to talk all about the important work that Swing Left is doing and how you can help is Adrienne Lever, one of the people leading Swing Left's national organizing efforts.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, but in order to end domestic violence and sexual assault, we all need to be part of the solution, and this means educating yourself and others, helping a friend who is being abused, speaking up, and being an engaged bystander are all examples of things you can do to help. Joining me today to discuss the importance of talking about these issues openly, ending the shame and stigma that domestic violence and sexual assault survivors are burdened with, and what you can do to help is Jane Randel and Venkayla Haynes. Jane is a co-founder of NO MORE, and organizations dedicated to getting the issues of domestic violence, sexual assault and abuse out of the shadows and Venkayla is a College Campus Sexual Violence Advocate & NO MORE Ambassador.
The Millennial generation, which is generally defined as people born between 1982 and 2000, was supposed to be the generation that forged what has been called “a new national consensus” in favor of gender equality, but according to a set of reports released by the Council on Contemporary Families, fewer of the youngest millennials, those aged 18 to 25, support egalitarian family arrangements than did the same age group 20 years earlier. Joining me today to talk all about the reports and the reasons behind the decline in support for gender equality among Millennials is Stephanie Coontz the Director of Research and Public Education for the Council on Contemporary Families.
