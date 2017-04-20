Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at The Huffington Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at The Huffington Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
Over the past few months President Trump has directed much of his anti-media attack at CNN, publicly attacking the network for its coverage of his administration. But according to Carlos Maza of Vox.com the truth is, a lot of the feud between Trump and CNN is theater. Carlos joins me today on the show to talk all about how CNN has played an important role in mainstreaming and normalizing Trump’s misinformation, and why when you treat politics like a sport, you end up with news coverage that cares more about fighting and drama than it does about serious truth telling.
To most Americans, the Constitution is a sacred document and considered the foundation of our democracy, but what most of us are unaware of is how tumultuous and improbable the drafting and ratification processes were. In his latest book The Framer’s Coup: The Making of the United States Constitution Michael J. Klarman narrates how the Framers' clashing interests shaped the Constitution, and as a result American history itself, and explains how they managed to persuade a divided country to adopt it. Michael joins me today on the show to talk all about the book and how we have lived with the consequences, both positive and negative, of the Constitution ever since.
