Monday, April 24, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Last Wednesday, 21st Century Fox announced that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to Fox News, according to a statement from the network's parent company issued after the New York Times reported that O'Reilly and Fox had paid out more than $13 million to silence his victims and more than 60 advertisers pulled out of the show. Joining me today to talk all about the downfall of Bill O’Reilly and the victory it represents for women is Attorney, author, and legal analyst Lisa Bloom who along with her firm The Bloom Firm represented three of O’Reilly’s accusers.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened, from the President escalating tensions with North Korea to his administrations attempts to show that he achieved something other than Justice Gorsuch’s confirmation in his first 100 days. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
In the wake of Barack Obama’s historic victory in the Presidential Election, some commentators began to argue that the United States was now a ‘post-racial’ society where racial inequality was a thing of the past; but one only has to look at the headlines from the past eight years to know that this couldn’t be farther from the truth. In her new book At Mama’s Knee: Mothers and Race in Black and White April Ryan, the White House Correspondent & Washington Bureau Chief for American Urban Radio Networks looks this issue through the lessons that mothers teach their children and examines what it means for mothers of color to work hard, protect children against a racist world, and find balance among competing responsibilities. April joins me on the show today to talk all about the book and the ways in which mothers transfer to their children wisdom on race and race relations.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM iPhone, Blackberry and Android apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or, if you have an if you have an iPhone or Blackberry, go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free, for a 7-day trial, and listen on your phone.
If you've been listening to this show for a long time, you'll remember Xorje Olivares from our days at OutQ doing the news at the top of the hour and now many of you now are familiar with his hosting Progress Presents every Friday night. Along with that his hosting duties at SiriusXM, he has a new project, "Hey Xorje", which is a new web series featuring social commentary and one on one interviews with news makers, trend setters, and so much more.
Another Friday, another week of politics in the books. As we head into the weekend, we recap everything that happened, from the special election in Georgia to Trump whining about the “ridiculous standard” of the first 100 days. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM iPhone, Blackberry and Android apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or, if you have an if you have an iPhone or Blackberry, go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free, for a 7-day trial, and listen on your phone.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:40 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|