Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Late in the day yesterday, Donald Trump’s Presidential Inaugural Committee acknowledged that a final report it filed with the Federal Election Commission this month was riddled with errors, many of which were first identified through a crowdsourced data project at The Huffington Post. The project which is part of the Citizen Sleuth Project at Huff Post utilizes volunteer fact-checkers who uncovered a shocking amount of errors the official filing which suggests that the committee failed to perform even basic checks to ensure that its record-keeping was accurate. Joining me today to talk all about the project and what it has uncovered is Christina Wilkie is a White House reporter at The Huffington Post.
You all know my next guest best as Miranda Hobbes from the hit HBO series and movies “Sex And The City”. Now, you can catch her on Broadway along side Laura Linney, in which she plays both Regina AND Birdie in Lillian Hellman’s “The Little Foxes” at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre as well as see her in the new film “A Quiet Passion” which she plays Emily Dickenson. I’m pleased to have Cynthia Nixon on the show to talk about these projects and also about her activism, especially in this current political climate.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from Justice Neil Gorsuch joining the Supreme Court to Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III calling the State of Hawaii just “some island in the pacific”. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
