Thursday, May 25, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at The Huffington Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
Earlier this month, The Environmental Protection Agency dismissed half the scientists who serve on a science review board that plays a crucial role in the work the agency does. The EPA relies heavily on the scientific guidance of the group when it comes to air and water quality when making policy decisions, and the move to cripple this review board has sent shock waves throughout the nations scientific and environmental communities and led to a number of EPA subcommittee members to resign in protest. Joining me today to talk all about the EPA’s dismissal of nine of the 18 scientists on a key science review board and his decision to resign in protest from the EPA's Sustainable and Healthy Communities Subcommittee is Carlos Martín who is a Civil Engineer and former member of an EPA subcommittee.
After being faced with widespread expressions of disgust from progressive groups, journalism watchdogs, and even his own Fox News colleagues, Sean Hannity announced last night that he will stop his fact-free promotion of an unfounded conspiracy theory that 27-year-old Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich was murdered in Washington, D.C., last July because he talked to WikiLeaks. The announcement comes after his own cable network, the Fox News Channel, had officially retracted the bogus Seth Rich story earlier in the day saying that it was not initially subjected to a high degree of editorial scrutiny and that upon review it did not to meet those standards. Joining me today to talk about the conspiracy surrounding the tragic murder of Seth Rich and the role that Sean Hannity and Fox News played in promoting it is Andrew Kirell the senior editor at The Daily Beast.
If you've been listening to this show for a long time, you'll remember my next guest, Xorje Olivares from our days at OutQ doing the news at the top of the hour or from his recent hosting of Progress Presents on Friday nights, but along with that his duties at SiriusXM Xorje also hosts a new web series featuring social commentary and one on one interviews with news makers, trend setters called "Hey Xorje", and is a writer whose work has been published on VICE, Vox, and OUT Magazine among other outlets covering a variety of topics which is why we wanted to ask him to return to the show today to talk all about latest news and issues of the day.
