Monday, May 08, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened, from Republicans in the US House of Representatives passing their latest version of Trumpcare to a major victory in the fight against the global spread of Trumpism in France. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for TheProgressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Next month, marriage equality across the US will be celebrating its two year celebration, as the Obergefell decision from the Supreme Court required states to start issuing marriage licenses to gay and lesbian couples. And while the sky hasn’t fallen, many opponents of rights for gay and lesbian couples said that would be the case if same sex marriage were to happen. So how did we fight against that hatred and get to where we are today? LGBT Historian Nathaniel Frank, author of Awakening: How Gay And Lesbians Brought Marriage Equality to America, joins me now to talk about the tumultuous history of the movement.
