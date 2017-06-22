Thursday, June 22, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Earlier today, Americans finally got a look at the much-anticipated, heretofore-secret Senate Republican Trumpcare bill, and as expected, the bill amounts to a massive rollback of the federal commitment to promote health care access and would instead pay for hundreds of billions of dollars in tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy. Joining me today to talk all about the Senate bill, dubbed the Better Care Reconciliation Act, is Jonathan Cohn, Senior National Correspondent at HuffPost.
Joining me today in the studio to talk all about her new memoir The Pox Lover: An Activist’s Decade in New York and Paris is pioneering investigative journalist and documentary filmmaker Anne-christine d'Adesky who reported on the global AIDS epidemic for a number of publications and received the first Award of Courage from amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research. Anne-christine was an early member of ACT UP and cofounder of the Lesbian Avengers and the founding editor of Plus magazine and in the memoir she tells her own personal history of the turbulent 1990s in New York City and Paris and makes sure that we can never forget “’the poxed generation’ of AIDS—their lives, their battles, and their determination to find love and make art in the heartbreaking years before lifesaving protease drugs arrived”.
President Bill Clinton’s eight years in office is often described as a time of peace and prosperity, but in many ways it was a time of social and political upheaval, from the rise of the internet to Republicans taking control of Congress. In his recent biography of America’s forty-second president, Bill Clinton which is part of the American Presidents Series, special correspondent for The Daily Beast, Michael Tomasky examines Clinton’s presidency and offers a new perspective on what happened, what it all meant, and what aspects continue to define American politics to this day. Michael is also the editor of Democracy: A Journal of Ideas and returns to the show today to talk all about the book and so much more.
