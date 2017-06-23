This sure has been another crazy week in
politics what with Senate Republicans making their version of Trumpcare public
and the President admitting that despite his threats he does not have ‘tapes’
of his conversions with former FBI Director James Comey. Joining me today to help us wrap up the
week in politics is Eleanor Clift
the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast,
where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
