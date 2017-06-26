Monday, June 26, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
The Supreme Court has been very bust the past few weeks, announcing that they will hear a landmark gerrymandering case and reinstating some, but not all, of Donald Trump’s Muslim ban. Joining me today to talk all about the latest Supreme Court news and what it all means is Ian Millhiser who is a Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress Action Fund and the Editor of ThinkProgress Justice and the author of Injustices: The Supreme Court's History of Comforting the Comfortable and Afflicting the Afflicted.
