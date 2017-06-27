Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
In the wake of the mass shooting in suburban Virginia earlier this month that left House majority whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and three others wounded, conservatives have been furiously ranting about ‘LEFT-WING HATE’. However, according to Joshua Holland of The Nation, studies have consistently shown that it is fact the Far Right who hold a near-monopolyon political violence. Joshua joins me on the show today to talk all about what the history and use of violence to support a political agenda in the United States and which end of the political spectrum tends to rely on it.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the Supreme Court allowing part of Trump’s Muslim Ban to take effect to an Appeals Court lifting the block on Mississippi’s malicious Anti-LGBTQ “Religious Freedom” Law. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
It’s been five months since the inauguration and while the resistance has been beating back against Trump’s agenda, forces are still finding ways to discriminate. Today 5pm ET, join Michelangelo as he hosts “Queer In Trump’s America”, where he’ll speak with Danielle Moodie-Mills, Xorje Olivares, and Alex Berg as they discuss the intersections of being queer while fighting on other fronts for women, African American’s, and immigrants in this struggle to preserve civil rights. Today at 5pm ET here on SiriusXM Progress – Home of the resistance.
