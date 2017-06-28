Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Earlier this month, Lisa Durden who is a political commentator, gave a fierce defense of a Black Lives Matter chapter’s decision to host a Memorial Day event exclusively for black people in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News. Lisa’s remarks on the conservative network earned her both criticism and praise on social media, however less than 48 hours her employers at Essex County College suspended her and then about two weeks later, she was fired from the community college. Lisa’s dismissal has raised serious questions about freedom of speech and she joins me along with her attorney Leslie Farber on the show today to talk all about incident, its fallout, and what you can do to show your support.
Yesterday, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stood before the White House Press Corp and defended the president’s tweets decrying CNN as the “Fake News Network,” and accused virtually all the major news outlets as purveyors of the same, saying that “I think that we have gone to a place where, if the media can't be trusted to report the news, then that's a dangerous place for America,”. Joining me today to talk all about yesterday’s interaction and the reason why the Founders enshrined the press as the one profession specifically protected in the Bill of Rights is columnist for The American Prospect Adele M. Stan.
