Thursday, June 29, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Yesterday, as the U.S. Senate worked to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and end Medicaid as we know it, doctors, nurses, medical students, impacted Medicaid patients, those with pre-existing conditions and people living with HIV took their fight against the repeal bill directly to the Senate. The protestors called on key red-state senators to reject proposals that will gut life-saving Medicaid for 74 million working families, children, seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities to pay for tax breaks for the wealthy and big corporations. Wednesday’s protests, which include acts of civil disobedience, were led by the Center for Popular Democracy and Housing Works’ nationwide network of patients and activists who have been showing up at town hall meetings all over the country. The event came the same day as a national “Medicaid Not Millionaires” Day of Action led by Health Care for America Now (HCAN) partners across the country. Joining me today to talk all about the protests and the need to save the ACA and Medicaid from Republican attacks is Eric Sawyer who is the Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy at Gay Men’s Health Crisis and was one of the activist arrested yesterday while engaging in a peaceful act of protest and civil disobedience.
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated a portion of President Trump’s Muslim ban as it prepares to hear a broader challenge, and today we are learning about the guidelines that government has set for its restriction on visitors from six predominantly Muslim nations. Joining me today to talk all about Trump’s Muslim Ban and the impact it will have is Dean Obeidallah, columnist for The Daily Beast and the host of The Dean Obeidallah Show here on SiriusXM Progress.
Over the course of the past few years, more and more Americans have become aware of the fact that the United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world, but what is not broadly understood is how cash-strapped and overcrowded state and federal prisons are increasingly relying on religious organizations to provide educational and mental health services and to help maintain order. Furthermore, these religious organizations are overwhelmingly run by nondenominational Protestant Christians who see prisoners as captive audiences. In her new book God in Captivity: The Rise of Faith-based Prison Ministries in the Age of Mass Incarceration, Tanya Erzen provides an eye-opening account of how and why evangelical Christian ministries are flourishing in prisons across the United States and the impact they are having on our criminal justice system. Tanya is an associate professor of religion and gender studies at the University of Puget Sound and executive director of the Freedom Education Project Puget Sound, a nonprofit that provides college education for incarcerated women.
