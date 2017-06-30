Friday, June 30, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Shortly after Donald Trump was elected president, Amy Siskind, who had campaigned for Hillary Clinton, began keeping what she calls the Weekly List, tracking all the ways in which she saw America’s taken-for-granted governmental norms changing in the Trump era. The project started small, read by friends and with only a few items a week, but has since gone viral! Amy Siskind is the co-founder and President of The New Agenda, a national organization working on issues including economic independence and advancement, gender representation and bias, sexual assault and domestic violence, and she joins me on the show today to talk all about her Weekly List and the important work that The New Agenda is doing.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Senate Republicans delaying the vote on Trumpcare to the President escalating his attacks on the media. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
